 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Mafia: The Old Country Marvel Rivals Call of Duty® The First Descendant
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 August 2025 Build 19524057 Edited 8 August 2025 – 12:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello!

In this update, a few simple features have been added.

Constellation Line Adjustment

The connecting lines that appear in the final stage of a constellation are now more clearly visible.

Constellation Stage Adjustment

A feature has been added that allows you to set the constellation stage.

Stall Display Improvement

The number of storage spaces for stalls, shelves, and similar units in paid shops is now displayed.

Item Tooltip Improvement

For low probability cases, the probability is now displayed more clearly,

and for food items, the remaining time is now shown separately from freshness (durability) information.

Thank you!

Changed files in this update

Windows Islet Online Content Depot 428181
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link