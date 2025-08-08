Hello!

In this update, a few simple features have been added.

Constellation Line Adjustment

The connecting lines that appear in the final stage of a constellation are now more clearly visible.

Constellation Stage Adjustment

A feature has been added that allows you to set the constellation stage.

Stall Display Improvement

The number of storage spaces for stalls, shelves, and similar units in paid shops is now displayed.

Item Tooltip Improvement

For low probability cases, the probability is now displayed more clearly,

and for food items, the remaining time is now shown separately from freshness (durability) information.

Thank you!