And they say you can't teach an old dog new tricks...



Swing, jump and blast your way through Grapple Dog and its DLC, Cosmic Canines, as part of Steam's Daily Deal!

Enjoy Grapple Dog at 80% off, its deepest discount yet. You can also grab Grapple Dogs: Cosmic Canines at 50% off, too! Take a trip down memory lane with our accolades trailer before purchasing.





Want both? Not a problem! Buy both as a franchise and save EVEN more!





There won't be a discount quite like this for some time so be sure to pick up now for pure platforming bliss.



But that's not all...



Cosmic's Level Editor Launches Today!





Whether you want to get creative or be the next bark-itect, our level editor allows you to fully customise levels and experience our game like never before.





Read our full patch notes here, to read the full list of pup-dates and fixes.

Be sure to join in the celebrations on our Discord and share your designs with us on X too.



Till next time,

The Medallion Games Team.



