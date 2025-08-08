Your mech squad is on standby — awaiting your command to strike at any moment!
Thank you, Survivors, for your patience. Without your support, there would be no light in this post-apocalyptic world.
🎉 Launch Discount & Bundles – Save up to 25%!
The game launches with a limited-time 10% launch discount!
We’ve also teamed up with Chicken Mechanic Oasis and Twisted Fairy Tales: Dream Survivors to bring you two special value bundles.
Stack your discounts with these bundles and enjoy up to 25% off in total! Don’t miss out, Survivors!
🚀 Key Features
Fast-paced and satisfying – perfect for breaks and casual moments.
Combining battle royale-style shrinking safe zones, deep tower defense mechanics, and roguelike chaos in the style of Vampire Survivors.
Fight to survive in the ruins of a doomed world. Every decision leads to a different survival path.
🛠️ Unlock a Variety of Unique Mechs
From swarm-clearing powerhouses to long-range artillery specialists — and even “Chad-only” paint jobs — every mech has its own style and combat role.
The armory has everything ready for deployment. You focus on destruction — let the repair crew handle the rest.
🎮 Dual Perspective Combat – Two Modes, One Price
Top-down shooter? Survivors-like? Not just that! Instantly switch to third-person view for a full-on action shooter experience.
Two perspectives, two gameplay feels — one explosive ride.
🧭 Are you ready, Survivor?
The fate of the world is in your hands.
Join our official player group (QQ Group ID: 1006227144) and stand together against the apocalypse!
