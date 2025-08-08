Your mech squad is on standby — awaiting your command to strike at any moment!

Thank you, Survivors, for your patience. Without your support, there would be no light in this post-apocalyptic world.

🎉 Launch Discount & Bundles – Save up to 25%!

The game launches with a limited-time 10% launch discount!

We’ve also teamed up with Chicken Mechanic Oasis and Twisted Fairy Tales: Dream Survivors to bring you two special value bundles.

Stack your discounts with these bundles and enjoy up to 25% off in total! Don’t miss out, Survivors!

🚀 Key Features

Fast-paced and satisfying – perfect for breaks and casual moments.

Combining battle royale-style shrinking safe zones, deep tower defense mechanics, and roguelike chaos in the style of Vampire Survivors.

Fight to survive in the ruins of a doomed world. Every decision leads to a different survival path.

🛠️ Unlock a Variety of Unique Mechs

From swarm-clearing powerhouses to long-range artillery specialists — and even “Chad-only” paint jobs — every mech has its own style and combat role.

The armory has everything ready for deployment. You focus on destruction — let the repair crew handle the rest.

🎮 Dual Perspective Combat – Two Modes, One Price

Top-down shooter? Survivors-like? Not just that! Instantly switch to third-person view for a full-on action shooter experience.

Two perspectives, two gameplay feels — one explosive ride.

🧭 Are you ready, Survivor?

The fate of the world is in your hands.

Join our official player group (QQ Group ID: 1006227144) and stand together against the apocalypse!