Today's the day, Fourmis!

Fourmiworld is OFFICIALLY released FOR FREE as of RIGHT NOW!

Go hop in and explore Dimension: Planck! Wandereye's just dying for a new expedition!

If you want the definitive experience of Fourmiworld, or otherwise just want to support us, be sure to check out the Wandereye's Writings DLC! On sale NOW with a launch discount!

Can't believe the day's finally here! After months of development, the game is ready to release!

We'll be monitoring the Steam forums and especially our Discord server for any bug reports. We did our best to iron out any we could discover, but there's bound to be at least a few hiding out there. If you find any, send them our way!

Plus, you should just join our Discord server in general and discuss the game with both us and others. There's a lot of weird, random stuff to discover... what someone else finds might be something you missed entirely.

For now, it's time for us to get some rest and time for YOU to play!

Until next time,