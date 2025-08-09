New Features!
- Added support for CPU vs CPU gameplay for Exhibition and Tournament modes.
- Added saving and continuing progress to World Champion.
New Settings!
- Added camera settings for flipping the orientation.
- Added camera settings for automatically flipping orientation at the end of a period.
- Added performance settings for disabling HDR. (greatly improves performance on older devices)
Additions
- Added a pre-game sequence.
- Officials & NPC characters now have animations for more angles.
Changes / Improvements
- Changed font for button prompts to be larger and clearer.
- Escape is now the default pause key instead of enter on keyboard.
- Minor improvements to camera consistency and angles.
Fixes
Online
- Fixed broken error message when other player disconnects / closes lobby.
- Fixed desync error not ending game properly for one of the players.
Minor Cosmetic
- Fixed unintentional UI bounce during VS transition in World Champion Mode.
- Fixed very minor shading errors on some medium player animations.
- Fixed crowd getting stuck in cheering pose when quitting a match during a goal sequence.
- Fixed arena menu rotation breaking when entering player setup in World Champion mode.
- Fixed prompt jitter during extras transition.
- Fixed pause menu jittering when adjusting camera settings.
- Fixed team bench door not opening during game end sequence.
- Fixed "CAUTION" warning on fight UI retaining after first fight.
Camera
- Fixed bird-eye + vertical cam being too far zoomed-in.
- Fixed camera angle being broken in practice mode when orientation is set to vertical.
- Fixed shot guides not displaying properly at different camera angles.
Functionality
- Fixed team lineup and player settings not being applied in World Champion Mode.
- Fixed various issues with historic teams tab behaviour in the team select menu.
- Fixed multiple historic teams being incomplete/unfinished.
- Fixed "time played" stats not being implemented.
- Fixed leftover debug entry into the World Champion game over screen.
Changed files in this update