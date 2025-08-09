New Features!

- Added support for CPU vs CPU gameplay for Exhibition and Tournament modes.

- Added saving and continuing progress to World Champion.

New Settings!

- Added camera settings for flipping the orientation.

- Added camera settings for automatically flipping orientation at the end of a period.

- Added performance settings for disabling HDR. (greatly improves performance on older devices)

Additions

- Added a pre-game sequence.

- Officials & NPC characters now have animations for more angles.

Changes / Improvements

- Changed font for button prompts to be larger and clearer.

- Escape is now the default pause key instead of enter on keyboard.

- Minor improvements to camera consistency and angles.

Fixes

Online

- Fixed broken error message when other player disconnects / closes lobby.

- Fixed desync error not ending game properly for one of the players.

Minor Cosmetic

- Fixed unintentional UI bounce during VS transition in World Champion Mode.

- Fixed very minor shading errors on some medium player animations.

- Fixed crowd getting stuck in cheering pose when quitting a match during a goal sequence.

- Fixed arena menu rotation breaking when entering player setup in World Champion mode.

- Fixed prompt jitter during extras transition.

- Fixed pause menu jittering when adjusting camera settings.

- Fixed team bench door not opening during game end sequence.

- Fixed "CAUTION" warning on fight UI retaining after first fight.

Camera

- Fixed bird-eye + vertical cam being too far zoomed-in.

- Fixed camera angle being broken in practice mode when orientation is set to vertical.

- Fixed shot guides not displaying properly at different camera angles.

Functionality

- Fixed team lineup and player settings not being applied in World Champion Mode.

- Fixed various issues with historic teams tab behaviour in the team select menu.

- Fixed multiple historic teams being incomplete/unfinished.

- Fixed "time played" stats not being implemented.

- Fixed leftover debug entry into the World Champion game over screen.