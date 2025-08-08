Construction System
- Disallowed by default the ability for squad leaders to place down FOBs inside of a capture zone
- This setting is server-configurable via the "HD.Construction.AllowBaseConstructionInCaptureZones" cvar
Gameplay
- Added support for server-defined rulesets
- Implemented server-configurable cooldown period to prevent players from quickly switching back and forth between teams (default is 2 minutes)
- Reworked team-balancing system to take additional factors into account when choosing players to reassign
- Autobalance by default no longer reassigns players that are alive at the time a check is performed
- Autobalance by default will favor reassignment of players with the least amount of time having been on the team, followed by how low their score is
- Autobalance by default no longer reassigns squad leaders
- Autobalance by default no longer reassigns server admins
- For Server Owners: see the updated Server Setup Instructions document for further details on configuring the new ruleset and team-balancing settings
Maps
- Spawn points per flag spread out to help spawn camping
- Auto Exposure adjusted on several maps
Carentan
- Reorganized flags with a single neutral flag for all routes
Jaziira
- Spawn points adjusted so the player does not spawn under the terrain
- Fixed route #2 to include neutral flag in the middle of the route tier
Khafji
- Reorganized flags with a single neutral flag for all routes
Omaha
- Barbed Wire no longer blocks projectiles
- Blufor Tickets doubled
- Spawn point at town disabled
Risala
- Central point flag visibility fixed
- Pre-Capture states fixed
Tan Binh
- Reorganized flags to ensure there is only a single neutral flag for all routes
- Added new "Crossings" flag
UI
- Fixed zoom in and out of Flag, FOB, and Rally Point icons being offset when zooming on minimap
Vehicles
- Updated vehicle hitbox collision settings to fix issue where vehicles were immune to radial damage (such as explosives)
- Fixed Kubelwagon hitbox not registering hits
- Fixed issue in multiplayer where friendly vehicle POIs on the spawn map would disappear and reappear based on the player's distance from the vehicle
- Fixed a crash on map load when there were one or more vehicle spawners placed in the map that had been configured to use the 'Explicit' spawner mode
- Swapped MRAP Catamount to Woodland camo version for US Army in the Hyrcania Faction
- Swapped UAZ Hunter Desert to UAZ Hunter Soft Top Desert for RU Marines Sand in the Hyrcania Faction
Weapons
- Removed Secondary PPSH41 from Training Grounds Opfor PPSH Kit
- Removed extra gun from Training Grounds
- Adjusted TPV offsets for AKM to prevent arm from breaking
- Added Kobra red dot sight variant for ASVAL, swapped with PMC East Squad Leader
- Scaled the size of M240B LMG ammo bag on SKM
- Adjusted Braced Aim Offset for SVDM
- Removed global sound cues from recently added explosive weapon aim animation sequences (C4, IED, and TNT)
- New textures imported for M110, SVDM, and Vz61 for Hyrcania Weapons
- Removed iron sight view for SVDM 1P88 for Hyrcania RU Marines
- Fixed iron sight alignment on UZI
- Reduced saturation on Hyrcania US Army Multicam textures
- Updated suppressor sound cue for Hyrcania SCARH
- Adjusted C4 and TNT Projectile physics volume
- Corrected attenuation on A_M40A1_Single_Load_2 sound cue
- Adjusted offsets and blend times on Stick and Stielhandgrenate grenades
- Adjusted offsets on Xm148, M16A2 M203 and M4A1 M203, corrected sound cue in M4A1 M203
- Corrected smoke launcher FX on M1 Garand M7 rifles
- Adjusted sound cue timings on BAR and M14
- Adjusted offsets on G43, Stoner63, M240B, T Gewehr
- Adjusted blend times on 1897 Trench gun, swapped sound cue for more sound diveristy
- Flipped iron sight mesh on MAT49 to use 200m iron sight, larger sight picture, adjusted ADS offset
- Swapped sound cue on Madsen to create more sound diversity
- Adjusted specular values on FMTV, Humvee, IMV Rhino, MRAP, URAL
- Updated interior on all UAZ Hunter vehicle variations, created MI_Metal_Green and Desert variations to use for interior
SDK
- Created static mesh sub folder for mini repair station, ammo, and medic boxes
- Team Join/Assignment functions now provides a call result accompanied by a denial reason if any
- Added gamemode CanJoinTeam() BP-native event
- While not presently hooked up to the base game UI, mods can subscribe to events on the Player Component that notify of any player-issued team change requests that were denied by the server
- Mods can determine what teams a player is currently eligible to join using HDPlayerComponent::GetTeamChangeEligibilityById(TeamId) as well as invoking HDPlayerComponent::UpdateTeamChangeEligibilityMap() whenever a player's eligibility status to join a particular team has been altered by behavior in the mod
- Rulesets: Added 'MatchHasStarted' event callback
- Rulesets: Allow for config vars to be defined in ruleset BP classes
SDK Upgrade Notes
- Ruleset BP classes should be resaved to use the new ruleset naming standard where rulesets are now referred to by a simplified name (common prefixes are removed). Example: 'BP_HDRuleset_KillDeath' becomes 'KillDeath'. In addition, they should be moved to a search path in your mod designated by the ModData asset for rulesets. This will allow them to be referred to by name rather than the full path to the class.
- Similar to the autobalance feature, the cooldown feature when changing teams is disabled in PIE for ease of use. Standalone Game can be used instead to test these features with your mod without packaging.
Changed files in this update