Improvements: Added the ability to copy attributes in camps.
Bug Fix: When moving soldiers in formation, after removing the slowest soldier, the remaining soldiers would continue to move at the speed of the removed soldier.
New Features: Map Editor, now supports editing trees, flowers, stone, and ores on the ground.
Bug Fix: Villages on the world map could be randomly placed incorrectly, resulting in no village buildings.
Bug Fix: After claiming an island on the world map, even if the enemy wasn't destroyed, switching back to the island would cause all enemy ships to disappear.
Optimization: Stunning soldiers in an enemy camp now allows you to immediately execute them, ending the battle.
Optimization: Imperial Fortress rewards vary depending on the difficulty setting.
Optimization: Placing a summoned totem soldier in fog will immediately clear the fog.
Bug Fix: Stonemen would transform into dwarven handymen after being revived using a skill.
Guide: A "Set Fuel Type" text button is now displayed on screens like cooking stations.
Value Adjustments: Limit the Piranha Plant to only eat soldiers, not other monsters or Titans
Experience optimization
