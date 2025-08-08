Improvements: Added the ability to copy attributes in camps.

Bug Fix: When moving soldiers in formation, after removing the slowest soldier, the remaining soldiers would continue to move at the speed of the removed soldier.

New Features: Map Editor, now supports editing trees, flowers, stone, and ores on the ground.

Bug Fix: Villages on the world map could be randomly placed incorrectly, resulting in no village buildings.

Bug Fix: After claiming an island on the world map, even if the enemy wasn't destroyed, switching back to the island would cause all enemy ships to disappear.

Optimization: Stunning soldiers in an enemy camp now allows you to immediately execute them, ending the battle.

Optimization: Imperial Fortress rewards vary depending on the difficulty setting.

Optimization: Placing a summoned totem soldier in fog will immediately clear the fog.

Bug Fix: Stonemen would transform into dwarven handymen after being revived using a skill.

Guide: A "Set Fuel Type" text button is now displayed on screens like cooking stations.

Value Adjustments: Limit the Piranha Plant to only eat soldiers, not other monsters or Titans