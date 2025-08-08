We’ve just released an update, adding Dessert Tiles, Custom Material Set, Controller support, and animations for debuffs. We've also fixed several bugs and adjusted the effects of certain artifacts.
Since this is a fresh update, there may be some overlooked issues. If you encounter any problems while playing, please feel free to join our official Discord server and share feedback. Once we receive it, we’ll work to fix it as quickly as possible.
V0.4.2.0-EA PATCH NOTES
[New Additions]
- Added "Dessert Tiles" along with related artifacts and gadgets.
- Added Custom Material Set, mix and match from unlocked material sets to make your own build.
- Added controller support.
- Added animations for all debuffs.
- Added sound effect for the debuff "Suppressed."
- Added Combined Artifact: "Schemer’s Fire Bag."
- Added icons for the Wind, Forest, Fire, and Mountain Patterns keywords.
[Adjustments]
- Tile Reading Assistant text font is now larger. Some tiles may be partially covered to improve readability.
- Artifacts such as "Iron Hen", "Lucky Seven", "Oil-Paper Umbrella", and "Golden Scythe" will now trigger the coin gain animation when activated.
- Adjusted the description of “Green Mahjong”.
💬 Developer note: "Yes, our game does have '7 Pairs!'"
- Save data will now only be backed up when it exceeds a certain size threshold, to help prevent data loss.
- "Neon Tile" will no longer change color after being played.
- "Golden Seed" effect adjusted: In a round, for every 3 coins you earn, temporarily gain a Fan Multiplier +0.5 bonus and one random temporary Epic artifact, up to 4 times.
- "Psionic Paint Bucket" rarity changed to Epic. New effect: At the end of a round, gain a "Psionic Brush" corresponding to the most played suit in the Played Hand. The brush can turn a numbered tile set into that suit.
- Lowered the chance for "Mechanical Orizuru" to produce tools.
- "Magnetite Sample" effect adjusted: When creating a Quad, transform the added tile and a random Plain Tile in the Triplet into Ore Tiles.
[Fixes]
- Fixed "Misericorde" effect persisting after being sold.
- Fixed "China Rose" triggering incorrectly.
- Fixed "Rusted Doubled-Sided Axe" not disappearing under Temporary status.
- Fixed incorrect interaction between "Yin Yang Jade Flute" and "Mechanical Arm."
- Fixed "Frog Amulet" not triggering "Soul Bottle" effect properly.
- Fixed an issue where the Reroll button in the Pattern Pack could become unclickable.
- Gadget "Magnet" will no longer incorrectly appear in "Scarlet Mahjong."
- Fixed Tile Reader Assistant text not scaling properly when more than 14 scoring tiles were present.
- Fixed several localization issues.
The Aotenjo Development Team
