Thank you all for playing the Ars Notoria playtest and providing feedback! We’ve just released a hotfix, with details as follows:

Added a map marker for the Abandoned Farm location during the "Missing Villagers" quest.,

Bags that were dropped on the ground and contain items are now classified as containers and included in save data. Previously, they were treated as default equipment and discarded after relogging.,

Fixed an issue where swapping two-handed weapons with a full inventory caused the equipped item to be duplicated and dropped on the ground.,

Fixed an issue where manual weapon reloading could fail to trigger when not aiming.,

Fixed an issue where switching between unsheathed ranged and melee weapons caused the ranged weapon to not be visible in the character's hands.,

Fixed an issue where switching from a ranged to a melee character did not automatically exit aiming mode.,

Fixed an issue where the character’s spawn location could be loaded from an older save when restoring both character and world backups simultaneously.,

Fixed an issue where minimap icons and tooltips for certain mines did not match their actual type.,

Fixed an issue where a visible neck seam appeared when equipping the Apprentice robe without a hood on female characters.,