 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Mafia: The Old Country Call of Duty® The First Descendant GUNTOUCHABLES
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 August 2025 Build 19523249 Edited 8 August 2025 – 06:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

This update brings the following improvements:

Ghost Piece Transparency

You can now adjust the transparency of the ghost piece in the settings menu — perfect for reducing visual clutter during gameplay.

Online Game – Quick Restart

After a match ends in online play, the host can now choose to restart the game without needing to recreate the room.

Note: Only the host has access to the "Restart" option.

Other Changes

Button sound effects will no longer play when the application window is out of focus.

Thanks for all your feedback, and happy gaming!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3668531
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link