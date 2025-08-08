Hello everyone!

This update brings the following improvements:

Ghost Piece Transparency

You can now adjust the transparency of the ghost piece in the settings menu — perfect for reducing visual clutter during gameplay.

Online Game – Quick Restart

After a match ends in online play, the host can now choose to restart the game without needing to recreate the room.

Note: Only the host has access to the "Restart" option.

Other Changes

Button sound effects will no longer play when the application window is out of focus.

Thanks for all your feedback, and happy gaming!