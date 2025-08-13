Hello! We hope you've been enjoying the game, especially our previous waves of community-made Featured Levels!

We're currently working hard on porting the game to the Nintendo Switch, but we wanted to release another two waves of new Featured Levels while you wait. Today, we have a Classic Wave (levels that follow the general design rules of the main levels) and a Tech Wave (levels for advanced players that embrace community-made design ideas.)

Have fun!

Level Editor Improvements

Tile Shape: You can now select between a more rectangular shape or a more square shape for your tiles

We've attempted to fix some inconsistencies with pause tile & Freeroam durations The game now correctly calculates beat counts for turnaround tiles (360° tiles) Turnaround tiles now support 3 planets Freeroam duration now works just like any other level events instead of being special Migration mostly works for old legacy levels, but newer levels may encounter issues, especially those on version 15 and above. We recommend that you check your custom levels to see if the tile and beat syncs again.



Game Improvements

Pause Menu: Buttons don't randomly change size after playing levels with more than 10 tutorials

Discord Presence: No longer displays an error for Linux users

11-X: After starting from a checkpoint, tiles don't stay on top of the big rat

New Featured Levels

Classic Wave 11

enchanted love

Music by linear ring

Level by Pharah

"The song that started it all, enchanted love, was composed by linear ring for his debut in the BMS Of Fighters event: BOFXVI. Since then, this song moved millions of people's hearts, including ADOFAI players, and it will continue to do so as it arrives on Featured Levels through Pharah's Art-est Award winner from LOTY2022!"

Treasure keeper

Music by Plant Guy

Level by Plant Guy

"Dive deep into the depths of Plant Guy's mythical wonders (and triplet rhythm!). Follow its path and beware of unexpected encounters until you reach the greatest treasure in the world!"

Head BONK ache

Music by saaa ft. MC iwata Bros.

Level by kernby, yeetyote

"I'm having a headache lately... probably because of yeetyote and kernby's bonking when we met last time... Is there a cure to it? I think it's getting worse-AAAAGGGHHH SHUT UP DAMN IT HEAD BONK ACHE!!!!"

ENERGY SYNERGY MATRIX

Music by Tanchiky

Level by kernby + Team P.A.L. + TeoC

"Tanchiky and his BOFU2017 classic ENERGY SYNERGY MATRIX make their debut in ADOFAI through one of the most popular FAINT levels made by kernby, Team P.A.L. (rKizCora) and TeoC! Feel the energy as you synergize with this wacky-doodly level like you're in a matrix!"

Five Forgotten Stars

Music by Vybbles

Level by 《Wavering Starlight》 (Vybbles + kernby)

"Five Forgotten Stars is a remix of World XO that is all about the number 5. Five is the number of points in a star shape. In this level, five is also the number of times you press when encountering that shape. Prove your light is as unwavering as the stars and you will shine above the competition!"

Hypersurface

Music by Grigori Poincaré (BilliumMoto)

Level by 《FAINT Moonlight》 (Twilight Skylines, Econ, yeetyote)

"Your journey in this monochrome cosmos has almost come to an end. In this FAINT Finals Tiebreaker level, approach the universe's core and alter this universe's fate. What lies beyond in your pursuit for closure? Only you can find out. Good luck."

Pure Black

Music by KOTDARI & RoDy.cOde & Spehs

Level by AWC Chart Team 《Prism》 (ABorinGuy & SaJabe & Dazzling & Star4th & sedi & chonmung & SomSom & Ocbim & Hanwol & B.Sanmul)

"Pure Black is one of the most favorite originals from AWC2024 for its unique VFX and great charting that it also became the 2024 Level Of The Year! AWC has prepared this easy version of the original level for low-difficulty/casual players, and it's equally just as good that we decided to feature it!"

Tech Wave 2

Go off the Vapor

Music by MYUKKE.

Level by AWC Chart Team 《Forret》 (hyonsu & Editor AlriC)

"AWC2025 was commenced with an original song from MYUKKE., a renowned musician in the rhythm game scene! Take a long ride and feel the nostalgic adrenaline in the world of retro-futurism, powered by the excellent level-making skills of Editor AlriC & hyonsu!

This message is brought to you by AWC Telecommunications, supported by 7BG Conglomerate."

First Town Of This Journey

Music by かめりあ (Camellia)

Level by Appeal & yeonseok22

"Camellia's music continues to dominate in the level-making scene with dozens of levels. One of those levels was First Town Of This Journey, an early 2020 level made by yeonseok22 and Appeal! With 50,000+ Workshop subscribers and hundreds of clears, its great charting makes this a fun and challenging level for players!"

Light Years Away

Music by Synthion

Level by pixelo3o & Logal0

"Synthion has finally made her debut in ADOFAI, tagging along Kara's hardcore project HARDCORE UTOPIA to bring you Light Years Away, a story of love that will never be set apart, even if it's light years away! pixxy (a.k.a. pixelo3o) and Logal0 have paired up to create this powerful interpretation!"

Mad Piano Party

Music by Plum

Level by Strode

"Plum is very well-known in the Korean ADOFAI community since its early years, with hundreds if not thousands of levels using his greatest hits, one of those was Mad Piano Party! Feel like a pianist as you play through the runs and rolls, particularly charted by Strode, one of the oldest charters in the community!"

Oyasmy

Music by seatrus

Level by Editor AlriC & Bingsu

"One day, it was 3:00 in the morning. It's way too early, and yet, you couldn't deny the beautiful scenery of the world, so you decided to gaze for a while. As minutes past by, your eyes continue to be fed with delight, your ears excite with the sounds as they hit them, and your mind becomes relaxed. What a wonderful day it was... Wanna experience it again?"

Rocky Buinne

Music by BilliumMoto

Level by 2seehyun

"Bunny. Bunny go fast. Less than two minutes long but the planets orbit faster than the speed of sound, this level by 2seehyun is a great challenge of extremely fast streams and rolls. Now would be the perfect time to use more than 4 keys to power through the course!"

Your Mind

Music by Roy Mikelate

Level by BWen

"BWen is one of the greatest players in the ADOFAI community with many clears in his belt! He also made some popular levels, such as Your Mind. With hard-hitting sounds from Roy Mikelate, this level takes a deep punch into the minds of players who've yet to master triplet rhythm in tech levels!"

Halv - 虚 (Utsuro)

Music by Halv

Level by pixxy

Artcore has appeared once again through Halv's Utsuro, with electrifying charting and VFX by pixxy (a.k.a. pixelo3o)! A controlled chaos in the atmosphere, what lies within the beautiful hollow?

Featured Level Changes

crystallized

changed some checkpoint placements (some were awkward),

edited title design for consistency,

fixed a VFX error at 356-378 where the motion blur is still enabled.

LORELEI

changed title design for consistency

(title will now be hidden at first tile and will reappear at the end or when you fail.)

Black Rose

removed "Checkpoint!" indicator (requested by creator)

1,2,3,4!

title will now be hidden at fifth tile and will only reappear at the end.

(due to existing conditional events, we couldn't make the title appear when you fail.)

VANGUARD-1

fixed the pulses in the dumbbell part (changes done by creator)

General

all FAINT levels will now have "Sightreading" tag.

gem difficulty ratings has been re-adjusted for all Featured Tech Levels. (Note: Classic's gem difficulty ratings are different from Tech's gem difficulty. This is because they have a different difficulty scale. Tech’s difficulty scale continues to grow larger as we feature harder and harder Tech levels.)

Updated AWC logo and LOTY 2023 Winner logo

As always, thank you for playing!

Twitter (X):

https://x.com/adofai

Bluesky:

https://bsky.app/profile/adofai.7thbe.at

Official Discord Server:

http://7thbe.at/discord/