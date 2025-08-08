 Skip to content
8 August 2025 Build 19523022 Edited 8 August 2025 – 05:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Optimized shadows and reflections on the title screen
- Improved shadows during character selection
- Optimized billboards in the city
- Changed the save location to the beginning of the game before the title screen
- Other details I probably forgot

Changed files in this update

Depot 2899301
  • Loading history…
