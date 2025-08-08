* bug fix where trees, grass failed to render in map builder preview & campaign hunting levels
* ground blind implementation in campaign hunting
* ladder stand placement only during scouting now - fixed potential issue where ladder stand tree on deer trail is removed
Deer Hunting Camp update - 08/08/25
