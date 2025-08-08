 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Mafia: The Old Country Call of Duty® The First Descendant GUNTOUCHABLES
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 August 2025 Build 19522936 Edited 8 August 2025 – 06:06:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
* bug fix where trees, grass failed to render in map builder preview & campaign hunting levels
* ground blind implementation in campaign hunting
* ladder stand placement only during scouting now - fixed potential issue where ladder stand tree on deer trail is removed

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3692241
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link