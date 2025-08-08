Feature UpdatesRituals:
- Echo Catcher tuned to 20% chance from 10%
- Unshattered Blazecaps and Cloudcaps - Air and Fire have 2 new rituals each for you to explore
- Runeshroom now costs 500 Power all the time but will only turn on when the network is fully powered. Prevents Rituals turning on and off when they help create power.
- Added new constellation icons to the Runeshroom window.
Significant Wind Power Update:
- Turbine starting range +1; starting open-air value to 3 from 5 (results in a baseline value of 153 from 135)
- Chasm benefit from Updraft is now +4, unaffected by wind, increasing the Power floor
- Entropy (How From Beyond) and Wind Shear (Cloudcap Ritual) now grant +7 per tile.
- Gale Generators increase the value of all open-air tiles in their network by 3.
QOL
- Mystical Agrictulture can now be toggled off with Ctrl while Biorhythm is active.
- Riptide pickup and Mystical Agriculture toggle states now persist between play sessions.
- Black and White power out icon for buildings shut down by Entropy
- MMB will quickly send items to trash
Performance UpdateMany of these are significant refactors of existing systems, please report any odd behavior in your existing factories that feels like it was working before but is not now. I'm not expecting anything, but many many things were jostled to improve performance significantly.
- EntityData and StructureData refactor, updated all element associations to a Flags list (this would affect opposite plane placing rules)
- Simulation for structures off screen has been significantly reduced.
- Significant passes checking whether objects should be in use or not.
- Cached math calculations in grippers.
- Refactor belt chains, cap their calculations to 60hz, allowing garbage collection to run on off frames if you are above 60 fps)
- Don't show or update power vis tiles on other planes.
- Turn off ichor slick visual when its culled.
- IsCoordInEntropy now has much better broad phase filtering.
- Created a custom tilemap system for sparse information without the need for visuals or collision.
- Updated Power out is now run from a shared material instead of a structure coroutine.
- Culling now happens based on current zoom instead of fixed based on max zoom.
- Improve perf when a chunk with entropy becomes visible.
- Moved around miner logic so its doing less of the same work multiple times in the same frame.
- We can now pick up multiple items in one call from PlaceGrab. This is mainly to reduce the repeated work when trying to do earth grippers.
Bug Fixes
- Create Plane Portals as part of save load. Before we were relying on you getting close enough to the chunk to create them. This will fix issues where you'd lose a portal power or belt connection if you were too far away from the portal when loading the game. You will have to at least once get close enough to the portal to "wake the portal up" but after that it should always load correctly without disconnecting your power or belt networks.
- Crafting corner caps to elipsis in save load
- Fix an issue where Bastion could consume ammo twice as fast as it is supposed to.
- Fix bug where mana cultivators would be pegged at 100% speed if their saturation was at 100%. It should be the inverse: consumed / total.
- Fix for cloud save display when no other saves exist.
- Fix issue with miners that were in progress on save.
- Fix inventory cache being wrong for empty slot count.
- Air Plane should no longer be a disco at night.
