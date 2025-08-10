- Downpour Drenches the World no longer incorrectly discards a set-aside Power Card in Second Wave.
- A Spread of Rampant Green's first Growth option now properly recognizes Downpour Drenches the World's Sacred Site as Wetlands.
- The game will no longer get stuck in A Diversity of Spirits if the Blight card is flipped during the Spirit Phase.
- Scotland's loss condition now counts lands under the effect of Weave Together the Fabric of Place correctly.
- While Scotland 5 and higher is in play, powers now can target the Ocean to remove Blight from it.
- Fixed an issue in which Gift of Abundance could get stuck in multiplayer when choosing which Spirit should add Destroyed Presence.
- Spirit special rule buttons now appear properly in A Diversity of Spirits multi handed solo mode.
- In the How to Play screen, pressing Play Tutorial now asks for confirmation before abandoning an active game.
- Fixed an issue where flipping an Adversary Card during New Game setup, then flipping back prevented the Adversary level from being adjusted.
- Melt Earth Into Quicksand now interacts correctly with The Habsburg Monarchy 4 and the extra health on towns.
- Fixed a Words of Warning visual issue, where the card remained in the center of the screen after making the selection to deal damage simultaneously or before Invaders.
- Undoing the Beast Placement from Life's Balance Tilts now removes the placed Beast Token if undo is available.
- With the Sacred Sites Under Threat (Guard Yourself) event, the second effect of Russia no longer alters the number of damaging lands when Invaders are pushed.
- Fixed an issue in Second Wave where the game could become stuck while using Gift of Nature’s Connection as a set-aside Power.
- Many Minds Move as One now can properly decide their sacred sites do not count as Beasts for Panicked By Wild Beasts.
- When using Grinning Trickster Stirs Up Trouble, undoing Presence placement from the Growth Menu during the Dahan Push ability will now properly undo the push.
What's New in Version 2.9.2
Update notes via Steam Community
This update has several improvements and bug fixes, including:
