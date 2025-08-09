Hi everyone! I'm still working on the next big feature update, but I wanted to release this side update which contains various bug fixes and small improvements I've made to the current build over the past few weeks.

Here's what's new:

Fixed subscribers in parties panicking and forgetting about their party each time they face-pulled a new monster when they were already in combat. (this would often lead to the subscriber abandoning the combat and running away toward the dungeon exit until they had a chance to calm down. If they actually reached the dungeon exit, they actually would leave and then get kicked from their party for desertion).

Fixed a timing-related multi-threaded game crash which could rarely occur if the last member of a party left the party on the same frame when a save happened to begin. (the save would fail)

Fixed a timing-related multi-threaded game lockup which could rarely occur if you were editing the map using a terrain painting tool on the same frame when a save began. (the save would still succeed, though)

Fixed combat ability ranges to ignore height differences between characters, as intended. This fixes cases where a player would repeatedly move into a spot that they thought was in range for a combat attack to be legal, when it actually wasn't, if the combat was occurring on a steep slope.

When using the 'Destroy' tool, if the cursor is over a road that runs through a monster zone, prioritize destroying the road, instead of the monster zone.

Tweaked the game simulation scaling code for really large saves, just to give players and monsters in really packed regions a little extra time to think, This won't have any effect on most of the saves we've seen from players, but if you have a really big game with really densely packed regions, this adjustment might help for you!

Made a small rendering performance optimization to outline rendering.

Fixed the game getting stuck in the load screen while loading a specific user save we've received. Somehow a NaN (which stands for "Not a Number") had gotten into a monster's aggro threat table and the code which was trying to fix it was getting trapped in an infinite loop trying to remove it. (Fun Computer Science reasons, NaN is defined as not equaling itself. So if you go looking for the NaN value by checking to see whether it equals NaN, you'll never find it!)



Anyhow, If you're that user, thanks for sending the save to us and this fix was for you! :D

As I mentioned above, I'm currently midway through work on the next big feature update, which is planned to include a some exciting new terrain editing features (because I finally figured out how I could implement them without exploding our save file sizes!), along with new placeable bridges, and a few other bits and pieces.

There's no definite date for that update yet, but I'll be posting a 'Preview' announcement once it's ready for early testing; I'm very much looking forward to that!

Talk more soon,

-T