Hi all! This update brings the game into a more modern engine version and sheds some of the bloat, which should lead to less or even, maybe, no more fatal errors. This update also makes some changes to the map and mainly the ferrobook, adding in silhouettes for unseen mons, a capture symbol for collected Ferromon, and publically listed evolution levels between all the listings.



The game may feel a bit slower than before, unfortunately unreal engine likes un-optimizing their engine with every update, making games harder to run even when nothing is changed. I will be working to attempt to undo their handiwork in this, but until then, expect a few less frames.



As always, thank you for playing!