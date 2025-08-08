 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Mafia: The Old Country Call of Duty® The First Descendant GUNTOUCHABLES
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 August 2025 Build 19522882 Edited 8 August 2025 – 05:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Many changes, improvements, and fixes have taken place recently to the v2.0 update! Catch up on everything that has been changed here:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1233070/discussions/0/592904784006259084/

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1233071
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link