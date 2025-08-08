 Skip to content
8 August 2025 Build 19522866 Edited 8 August 2025 – 05:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Sunglow Effect Returns!​

The "Sunglow" effect, which was added in the test version but later disabled, has made a comeback. Compared to the test version, GPU usage has been optimized, though it remains a relatively GPU-intensive feature. As a result, it is disabled by default. The Sunglow effect is similar to the mobile version's "Streamer Light" effect but with some improvements. Feel free to try it out! The toggle can be found in ​Settings → Appearance → Playback Interface:

More Right-Click Menu Navigation Options

Added navigation options in the song right-click menu to jump to ​Album, ​Album Artist, and ​Performing Artist:

Image Loading Overhaul

The new version significantly improves image loading speed, including enhanced performance for indexed-color PNGs and interlaced PNGs, as well as better thumbnail display quality. Additionally, the rendering speed for progressive JPEG embedded covers has been increased by dozens of times. Support for embedded WEBP images has also been added.

SPW Workshop API Update

Refer to the updates in ​SPW Workshop API 0.1.0-dev08:

Desktop Lyrics Improvements

  • Optimized desktop lyrics to remain visible above the taskbar

  • Improved outline visibility for desktop lyrics in light backgrounds

  • Enhanced text display when no song or lyrics are available

Other Optimizations and Fixes

  • Improved cover animation in the playback interface when switching songs

  • Enhanced accessibility display scaling, now adjustable down to ​90%​​ with a minimum step of ​1%​

  • Improved default playback interface appearance for songs without covers

  • Refined some text descriptions

  • Changed the default setting for multi-layer blur to ​enabled

  • Fixed an issue where genre tags would not clear automatically

  • Fixed a bug where log files were not automatically cleaned up

  • Resolved an issue where desktop lyrics displayed window icons in the taskbar

Thank you for supporting Salt Player for Windows!

Changed files in this update

