Sunglow Effect Returns!
The "Sunglow" effect, which was added in the test version but later disabled, has made a comeback. Compared to the test version, GPU usage has been optimized, though it remains a relatively GPU-intensive feature. As a result, it is disabled by default. The Sunglow effect is similar to the mobile version's "Streamer Light" effect but with some improvements. Feel free to try it out! The toggle can be found in Settings → Appearance → Playback Interface:
More Right-Click Menu Navigation Options
Added navigation options in the song right-click menu to jump to Album, Album Artist, and Performing Artist:
Image Loading Overhaul
The new version significantly improves image loading speed, including enhanced performance for indexed-color PNGs and interlaced PNGs, as well as better thumbnail display quality. Additionally, the rendering speed for progressive JPEG embedded covers has been increased by dozens of times. Support for embedded WEBP images has also been added.
SPW Workshop API Update
Refer to the updates in SPW Workshop API 0.1.0-dev08:
https://github.com/Moriafly/spw-workshop-api
Desktop Lyrics Improvements
Optimized desktop lyrics to remain visible above the taskbar
Improved outline visibility for desktop lyrics in light backgrounds
Enhanced text display when no song or lyrics are available
Other Optimizations and Fixes
Improved cover animation in the playback interface when switching songs
Enhanced accessibility display scaling, now adjustable down to 90% with a minimum step of 1%
Improved default playback interface appearance for songs without covers
Refined some text descriptions
Changed the default setting for multi-layer blur to enabled
Fixed an issue where genre tags would not clear automatically
Fixed a bug where log files were not automatically cleaned up
Resolved an issue where desktop lyrics displayed window icons in the taskbar
Thank you for supporting Salt Player for Windows!
