 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 THE FINALS Call of Duty® Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 1
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 August 2025 Build 19522829 Edited 10 August 2025 – 23:06:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This update provides another set of critical fixes and changes from the introduction of VoiceAttack version 2.

As always, you can see the latest updates here: https://voiceattack.com/changes

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3046551
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link