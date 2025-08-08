 Skip to content
8 August 2025 Build 19522814 Edited 8 August 2025 – 21:13:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • New Stuff
    • Piedmont Handgunners Association Bays 1-5
    • Green Stomp Pad
    • Piper PA18 Super Cub Aircraft
    • Hot air balloon and basket
    • Ability to lower walls

  • Bug Fixes
    • Show correct author name for online and external bays

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1701371
macOS English Depot 1701373
