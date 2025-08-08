Playtest 2 Starting Now!
Accounts have been wiped
Bug Fixes
Disabled monster pooling + fixed some reference errors (hope this fixes ghost issues 😭 )
Improved on position desync (hopefully)
Dodge is now instant on client + direction bug should be fixed
Better disconnect handling (instead of getting stuck on load screen)
Fixed a bug where you still have the overweight debuff after using Storage
Fixed a bug where Lv.3 Heal item didn't work with -1s Heal cooldown item (and other similar bugs)
Fixed a bug where crafter can be stuck if you don't have the materials
Fixed characters get stuck if equipping Cat/Pup hat and card
Fixed dodge direction being delayed
Added 4K resolution
Fixed some areas where monsters can get stuck in Desert / Forgotten Depths
Fixed issues with sitting animation
Fixed status display hover info
Fixed summons dropping items
Fixed being able to cast Stomp repeatedly / Increased speed of Stomp
Fixed issues with leech on kill
Fixed double MATK not applied in Twohand stance
Enabled dual wield Mace and offhand Dagger, Sword, Mace
Party members now need to be on the same map to get exp/loot
Fixed crash when quitting the game
Added endure to bosses
Features/Improvements
1v1 Trade (equips, artifacts, coins only)
Stylist NPC + around 20 more hairstyles
You can sit down now for double regen and views (press X / can change hotkey)
Fast Casting Toggle
Chat Filter Toggle
Buff Timer Displays
Dodge Cooldown Display
New leech mechanics x% to leech y% health/mana (+new dagger and drooping hat with the new mechanics)
Extend monster hostility range by 50%
Non-boss minions now drop items / exp
Added 15s cooldown to boss minion respawn
Enlarge/Zoom out minimap a bit
Game Balance
Reduced mana cost of Bash, Venom Strike, Strafing Volley (25 > 13), Force Shot (37 > 13), Shadow Step (37 > 25)
Reduced mana cost of basic bolts by 5 (25 > 20 at Lv3)
Added combo bonus to Force Shot
Reduced mana regen bonus from int
Twohand stance now gets double attack from equipped weapon
Exp Rates
Monster exp has been rebalanced with Lv100 monsters (Demons Maw) giving about +50% more exp than before, making it more worth it grind higher maps
Level requirements have been increased around 1.5x-4x, if we account for monster exp rescaling it ends up being 1.5-2.5x more kills required.
Those numbers are for Lv1-100, if we're talking about Lv100-150 its about 2.5-4x more kills.
Drop Rates
Drops have by reduced by a flat 1%-3%, this means lower level maps mostly retain their drop rates (e.g. 18% > 15%, 12% > 9% etc). But higher level map drop rates got a much bigger nerf (e.g. 3% > 2% and 2% > 1%).
I think they don't need to be too low, due to random substat farming
Stat Balance
ASPD and CTR: Reduced breakpoint bonuses by half (a bonus every 10 agi/dex). It should be much more balanced now
Reflect Damage: I dreamt up this new formula, it may or may not be broken [ReflectDamage = Reflect% * (DamageTaken / DefRatio^2 + FlatDef)]
Life/Mana on hit/kill: Now fully scales with Vit/Int [HP gained = Value * (1 + Vit/20)]
Added new form of leech (x% chance to gain y% of damage as hp/mana)
Monsters now gain additional 1 hit per level (makes flee stacking harder to pull off, another Rogue nerf, sorry)
Class Balance
Different classes now have different health scalings (they were the same before 🤦♂️)
Mage
Reduced max health by 50% 💀
Reduced Energy Shield 60% > 50%
Earth Spike: Damage 50% > 40%, Slow Chance 50% + 5% * lv, Cooldown 1s > 2s
Increased Firewall damage slightly
Summoner
Reduced max health by 30%
Rogue
Reduced max health by 15%
Reduced Lightning Reflexes flee bonus 30% > 20%
Added ranged atk bonus to Steady Hands, doubled for twohand stance
Poison damage reduced to half
Combat Knife Aspd% 5 > 3 per refine
(Alright maybe I got a bit heavy handed on Rogue, let me know)
Knight
No changes to max health
All skill damage increased slightly (10-20%)
Added 1s cooldown to Taunt
New skill Spear Quicken: +25% apsd, +25hit/flee, +2% agi scaling for all skills
Enabled Spears to use twohanded stance
(The goal was to make knight skills feel a bit snappier, and also maybe open up some new builds for knight)
Warrior
Increased max health by 25%
All skill damage increased slightly (10-20%)
Removed hit penalty from Twohand quicken (felt like a no-downside for crit build, but also forced you to go crit)
New skill Twohand Parry: +20% block chance in twohanded stance
All axes reworked, including around +5 base attack boost, also added two new axes.
(The goal was to give warrior a bit more staying power to do it's damage)
[Update v0.1.4] Playtest 2 Starting Now!
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update