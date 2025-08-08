Playtest 2 Starting Now!

Accounts have been wiped



Bug Fixes

Disabled monster pooling + fixed some reference errors (hope this fixes ghost issues 😭 )

Improved on position desync (hopefully)

Dodge is now instant on client + direction bug should be fixed

Better disconnect handling (instead of getting stuck on load screen)

Fixed a bug where you still have the overweight debuff after using Storage

Fixed a bug where Lv.3 Heal item didn't work with -1s Heal cooldown item (and other similar bugs)

Fixed a bug where crafter can be stuck if you don't have the materials

Fixed characters get stuck if equipping Cat/Pup hat and card

Fixed dodge direction being delayed

Added 4K resolution

Fixed some areas where monsters can get stuck in Desert / Forgotten Depths

Fixed issues with sitting animation

Fixed status display hover info

Fixed summons dropping items

Fixed being able to cast Stomp repeatedly / Increased speed of Stomp

Fixed issues with leech on kill

Fixed double MATK not applied in Twohand stance

Enabled dual wield Mace and offhand Dagger, Sword, Mace

Party members now need to be on the same map to get exp/loot

Fixed crash when quitting the game

Added endure to bosses



Features/Improvements

1v1 Trade (equips, artifacts, coins only)

Stylist NPC + around 20 more hairstyles

You can sit down now for double regen and views (press X / can change hotkey)

Fast Casting Toggle

Chat Filter Toggle

Buff Timer Displays

Dodge Cooldown Display

New leech mechanics x% to leech y% health/mana (+new dagger and drooping hat with the new mechanics)

Extend monster hostility range by 50%

Non-boss minions now drop items / exp

Added 15s cooldown to boss minion respawn

Enlarge/Zoom out minimap a bit



Game Balance

Reduced mana cost of Bash, Venom Strike, Strafing Volley (25 > 13), Force Shot (37 > 13), Shadow Step (37 > 25)

Reduced mana cost of basic bolts by 5 (25 > 20 at Lv3)

Added combo bonus to Force Shot

Reduced mana regen bonus from int

Twohand stance now gets double attack from equipped weapon



Exp Rates

Monster exp has been rebalanced with Lv100 monsters (Demons Maw) giving about +50% more exp than before, making it more worth it grind higher maps

Level requirements have been increased around 1.5x-4x, if we account for monster exp rescaling it ends up being 1.5-2.5x more kills required.

Those numbers are for Lv1-100, if we're talking about Lv100-150 its about 2.5-4x more kills.



Drop Rates

Drops have by reduced by a flat 1%-3%, this means lower level maps mostly retain their drop rates (e.g. 18% > 15%, 12% > 9% etc). But higher level map drop rates got a much bigger nerf (e.g. 3% > 2% and 2% > 1%).

I think they don't need to be too low, due to random substat farming



Stat Balance

ASPD and CTR: Reduced breakpoint bonuses by half (a bonus every 10 agi/dex). It should be much more balanced now

Reflect Damage: I dreamt up this new formula, it may or may not be broken [ReflectDamage = Reflect% * (DamageTaken / DefRatio^2 + FlatDef)]

Life/Mana on hit/kill: Now fully scales with Vit/Int [HP gained = Value * (1 + Vit/20)]

Added new form of leech (x% chance to gain y% of damage as hp/mana)

Monsters now gain additional 1 hit per level (makes flee stacking harder to pull off, another Rogue nerf, sorry)



Class Balance

Different classes now have different health scalings (they were the same before 🤦‍♂️)



Mage

Reduced max health by 50% 💀

Reduced Energy Shield 60% > 50%

Earth Spike: Damage 50% > 40%, Slow Chance 50% + 5% * lv, Cooldown 1s > 2s

Increased Firewall damage slightly



Summoner

Reduced max health by 30%



Rogue

Reduced max health by 15%

Reduced Lightning Reflexes flee bonus 30% > 20%

Added ranged atk bonus to Steady Hands, doubled for twohand stance

Poison damage reduced to half

Combat Knife Aspd% 5 > 3 per refine

(Alright maybe I got a bit heavy handed on Rogue, let me know)



Knight

No changes to max health

All skill damage increased slightly (10-20%)

Added 1s cooldown to Taunt

New skill Spear Quicken: +25% apsd, +25hit/flee, +2% agi scaling for all skills

Enabled Spears to use twohanded stance

(The goal was to make knight skills feel a bit snappier, and also maybe open up some new builds for knight)



Warrior

Increased max health by 25%

All skill damage increased slightly (10-20%)

Removed hit penalty from Twohand quicken (felt like a no-downside for crit build, but also forced you to go crit)

New skill Twohand Parry: +20% block chance in twohanded stance

All axes reworked, including around +5 base attack boost, also added two new axes.

(The goal was to give warrior a bit more staying power to do it's damage)

