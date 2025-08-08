Interface
- [Graph Panel] Ctrl+T one 3d node will now create 3D transform instead of 2D.
- [Graph Panel] Add clear selection using escape key.
- [Preview Panel] Tab key now used for cycling through output channels.
- [Preview Panel > 3D Preview Settings] Add preview lights direction control.
- [Preview Panel] 3D transformation tools hotkey now active on press + axis + raw number support.
- [Preview Panel] Add 3D orthographic view toggle (keypad 5).
- [Preview Panel] View toggle now automatically switch to orthographic view.
- [Preview Panel] Add default hotkey to copy current frame action (ctrl+c).
- [Preview Panel] Add surface selection (also work with copy current frame).
- [Preview Panel] Adding node on preview panel while focusing on composite node will automatically add surface output to the composite node.
- [TextBox] Now support file dropping for setting path.
- [Array Editor] Add visual tool buttons.
Node
- New 3D JSON node.
- New MK Dialog node.
- Separating/Combining axis now retains values.
- Add hotkey controls to several nodes.
- Importing multiple images will now sorted by name instead of selection order.
- [Surface Extrude] Add voxel scaling option (scale each voxel uniformly instead of fixing to 1 unit cube).
- [Transform] Constant dimension value now can use project dimension.
- [Transform] Scale axis now linked by default.
- [3D Cube] Add top+side texture modes. (only require 2 textures for top+bottom and 4sides).
- [Shape Path] Add Twist, Hypocycloid, Epitrochoid shapes.
- [Tile] Add color depth attribute.
- [Frame Index] Add asynchronous reset input.
- [Grain] Now accept negative value.
- [Normal light] Add keep alpha property.
- [PB Bevel] Now can be create outside PB group.
- [Path] Shift key now allow for per side anchor editing without using anchor point tool.
- [Path] Shift key to align axis when creating path.
- [Path] Add point snap option.
- [Path] Add multiple points editing.
- [Composite] Alt snap now snap to other surfaces.
- [Composite] Add transform tool and hotkeys.
- [Transform] Add transform tool and hotkeys.
- [Armature] Limit rotation can now inherit to children.
- [Armature] Add limit position, scale, distance constrains.
- [Armature] Add multi points editing.
- [Armature] Add control bone tool.
- [Armature] Constrains can be rearranged.
- [Armature Pose] Add editing tool.
- [Armature Bind] Update transform gizmo to support corner scaling.
- [Grid Warp] Add multi points editing.
Bugs
- [File selector] Fix default file name not show up.
- [Graph Panel] Fix error when dragging multiple junction to already connected junction.
- [Graph Panel] Fix crash when adding multiple nodes with inspector actions.
- [Preview Panel] Fix crash when opening SDF view setting.
- [Preview Panel] Fix grid not showing up on non-surface value.
- [Preview Panel > 3D view setting] Fix alpha bar show up in 3d ambient color.
- [Release Note] Fix crash on opening download URL.
- [Surface/Mesh Extrude] Fix refreshing model not update node.
- [Composite] Fix selection option not respected.
- [Composite] Fix surface flicker when toggling visibility.
- [Armature Pose] Fix error when inputting empty bones.
- [Canvas] Fix ctrl+mouse wheel not changing brush size.
- [3D Camera] Fix aspect ratio applied incorrectly.
- [Crop] Fix manual ratio gizmo uninteractable.
- [Shape Path] Fix bottom left, right corner swapped.
- [Armature] Fix rotation constrain loading error.
- [Armature] Fix constrain widget can't be navigate with tab.
- [Armature] Fix copy rotation constrain.
- [Canvas Group] Fix crash on create.
- [Warp] Fix initial render returns empty surface.
- [Image Array] Fix file watcher cause fps drop.
- [Array Add] Fix loading node won't connect.
- [Export] Fix initial path selector not putting filename in name property.
- [VFX Effectors] Fix error on previewing.
- [Linux] Fix preference not saving.
- Fix fps drop when rendering long text on UI.
- Fix importing folder not working.
- Fix 3d material data cannot auto connect to surface data.
- Fix path array editor doesn't load texture.
- Fix redoing group creation duplicate group io nodes.
