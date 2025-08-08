 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Marvel Rivals Mafia: The Old Country Battlefield™ 6 Call of Duty® Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 August 2025 Build 19522676 Edited 9 August 2025 – 03:59:07 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Interface

  • [Graph Panel] Ctrl+T one 3d node will now create 3D transform instead of 2D.
  • [Graph Panel] Add clear selection using escape key.
  • [Preview Panel] Tab key now used for cycling through output channels.
  • [Preview Panel > 3D Preview Settings] Add preview lights direction control.
  • [Preview Panel] 3D transformation tools hotkey now active on press + axis + raw number support.
  • [Preview Panel] Add 3D orthographic view toggle (keypad 5).
  • [Preview Panel] View toggle now automatically switch to orthographic view.
  • [Preview Panel] Add default hotkey to copy current frame action (ctrl+c).
  • [Preview Panel] Add surface selection (also work with copy current frame).
  • [Preview Panel] Adding node on preview panel while focusing on composite node will automatically add surface output to the composite node.
  • [TextBox] Now support file dropping for setting path.
  • [Array Editor] Add visual tool buttons.


Node

  • New 3D JSON node.
  • New MK Dialog node.
  • Separating/Combining axis now retains values.
  • Add hotkey controls to several nodes.
  • Importing multiple images will now sorted by name instead of selection order.
  • [Surface Extrude] Add voxel scaling option (scale each voxel uniformly instead of fixing to 1 unit cube).
  • [Transform] Constant dimension value now can use project dimension.
  • [Transform] Scale axis now linked by default.
  • [3D Cube] Add top+side texture modes. (only require 2 textures for top+bottom and 4sides).
  • [Shape Path] Add Twist, Hypocycloid, Epitrochoid shapes.
  • [Tile] Add color depth attribute.
  • [Frame Index] Add asynchronous reset input.
  • [Grain] Now accept negative value.
  • [Normal light] Add keep alpha property.
  • [PB Bevel] Now can be create outside PB group.
  • [Path] Shift key now allow for per side anchor editing without using anchor point tool.
  • [Path] Shift key to align axis when creating path.
  • [Path] Add point snap option.
  • [Path] Add multiple points editing.
  • [Composite] Alt snap now snap to other surfaces.
  • [Composite] Add transform tool and hotkeys.
  • [Transform] Add transform tool and hotkeys.
  • [Armature] Limit rotation can now inherit to children.
  • [Armature] Add limit position, scale, distance constrains.
  • [Armature] Add multi points editing.
  • [Armature] Add control bone tool.
  • [Armature] Constrains can be rearranged.
  • [Armature Pose] Add editing tool.
  • [Armature Bind] Update transform gizmo to support corner scaling.
  • [Grid Warp] Add multi points editing.


Bugs

  • [File selector] Fix default file name not show up.
  • [Graph Panel] Fix error when dragging multiple junction to already connected junction.
  • [Graph Panel] Fix crash when adding multiple nodes with inspector actions.
  • [Preview Panel] Fix crash when opening SDF view setting.
  • [Preview Panel] Fix grid not showing up on non-surface value.
  • [Preview Panel > 3D view setting] Fix alpha bar show up in 3d ambient color.
  • [Release Note] Fix crash on opening download URL.
  • [Surface/Mesh Extrude] Fix refreshing model not update node.
  • [Composite] Fix selection option not respected.
  • [Composite] Fix surface flicker when toggling visibility.
  • [Armature Pose] Fix error when inputting empty bones.
  • [Canvas] Fix ctrl+mouse wheel not changing brush size.
  • [3D Camera] Fix aspect ratio applied incorrectly.
  • [Crop] Fix manual ratio gizmo uninteractable.
  • [Shape Path] Fix bottom left, right corner swapped.
  • [Armature] Fix rotation constrain loading error.
  • [Armature] Fix constrain widget can't be navigate with tab.
  • [Armature] Fix copy rotation constrain.
  • [Canvas Group] Fix crash on create.
  • [Warp] Fix initial render returns empty surface.
  • [Image Array] Fix file watcher cause fps drop.
  • [Array Add] Fix loading node won't connect.
  • [Export] Fix initial path selector not putting filename in name property.
  • [VFX Effectors] Fix error on previewing.
  • [Linux] Fix preference not saving.
  • Fix fps drop when rendering long text on UI.
  • Fix importing folder not working.
  • Fix 3d material data cannot auto connect to surface data.
  • Fix path array editor doesn't load texture.
  • Fix redoing group creation duplicate group io nodes.

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 19522676
Windows Depot 2299511
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link