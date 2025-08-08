Just one more little patch to fix an issue with the binding runes.

Fixed issues with them sometimes deleting the wrong item in your inventory, not giving you a bound rune and sometimes not removing the unbound rune used.

Also removed the Cultist Cave quest given by Xanthus temporarily until it can be reworked. The cultists should still spawn and players with the quest should feel free to abandon it if they wish. It'll be removed and replaced with a brand new quest eventually.