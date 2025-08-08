 Skip to content
8 August 2025 Build 19522569 Edited 8 August 2025 – 04:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey guessers! 🌍✈

Phew-we heard you! Patch 0.0.4 is live, and it's all about making your game smoother, faster, and way less frustrating. Here's the good stuff:

  • No more host slowdowns! We squashed those CPU hiccups that made hosting feel like running through molasses. Hosts, breathe easy!

  • Lag? Gone! Network optimizations mean smoother matches and fewer "why is my plane teleporting?!" moments.

  • Your dream plane is finally yours! Fixed account/market bugs that blocked airplane purchases. Time to upgrade that fleet! ✈

  • Lobbies just got friendlier! Less waiting, more guessing with smoother matchmaking and cleaner navigation.

This patch is for you-so jump in, grab a friend, and let's fly through some guesses without the headaches. Thanks for your patience and feedback… now go show off those geography skills!

Happy guessing,
The World Guesser Team

