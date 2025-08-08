Hey guessers! 🌍✈



Phew-we heard you! Patch 0.0.4 is live, and it's all about making your game smoother, faster, and way less frustrating. Here's the good stuff:

No more host slowdowns! We squashed those CPU hiccups that made hosting feel like running through molasses. Hosts, breathe easy!

Lag? Gone! Network optimizations mean smoother matches and fewer "why is my plane teleporting?!" moments.

Your dream plane is finally yours! Fixed account/market bugs that blocked airplane purchases. Time to upgrade that fleet! ✈

Lobbies just got friendlier! Less waiting, more guessing with smoother matchmaking and cleaner navigation.



This patch is for you-so jump in, grab a friend, and let's fly through some guesses without the headaches. Thanks for your patience and feedback… now go show off those geography skills!



Happy guessing,

The World Guesser Team