ℹ️ The Steam playtest is closed, but anyone who signed up will still have access (for now). If you would like to play, please join our Discord and ask.
We're moving to a new release flow, so you can expect more regular and (hopefully) less buggy builds in future.
Highlights
🏓 Gameplay
- Added 25 new weapons.
- Added 24 new items.
- Reworked most 'shot' type gadgets into gear.
- Removed trick shot, hearty beans and shiny belt (pending reworks).
🗺️ Level Generation
- Replaced Firearm Famine modifier with Ordnance Oversupply.
- Increased rarity of sphere modifiers.
🖼️ Art
- Prevent acid pools from extending over holes.
- Models for new weapons.
- Added new ActorSpawn VFX.
- Updated Beam VFX, including wall hit.
✅ UI
- Added text to ailments to differentiate them.
- Fixed some main menu buttons not being pickable. (Reported by @juh9870)
🤖 Tech
- Disabled collision detection for ragdolls before they have flopped. This should improve performance, but alive actors can no longer push ragdolls.
🗺️ Level Generation
- Converted all submaps to special floors, increased rewards and retuned some difficulty.
- Greatly improved accuracy of hole movement collision.
- Randomised lighting angles per-sphere.
📚 Tutorialization
- Control instructions are now listed directly in tutorial steps.
- Improved the detection of "a single quickdraw" to run over many turns.
- Require aiming before spawning attack/quickdraw targets.
- Require aiming and cooldown before passing ability obstacles.
Check out the full changelog.
Just a reminder that we want to hear your feedback (good or bad) via Discord and Steam Discussions.
—Chronosphere Team
Changed files in this update