Hello my favorite Wizards in Wheelchairs,

We’ve cooked up some new content for you all in the week since launch! Just a quick heads-up updates this fast won’t be the norm. Going forward, we’ll be putting more time into our upcoming projects, but we’ll still be fixing issues as they pop up and staying active in our Discord.

Now, about this update, there’s plenty to get excited about! We’re dropping a brand-new Desert Map, adding two new elements, and (finally!) introducing sound effects to bring the world of Wheelchair Wizards to life. On top of that, we’ve rolled out a bunch of balance changes and fixes to keep the gameplay feeling smooth and fun. We can’t wait to see you diving in and enjoying everything new!

Looking ahead to the week after this update drops, we’ve got something big planned; our first ever OFFICIAL Wheelchair Wizards tournament! We’re aiming to host it on August 11th, so mark your calendars. For all the details surrounding this event, be sure to join our Discord, as we’ll be revealing more over the next few days. But that’s not all, this coming week we’re also releasing our second Supporter DLC, featuring brand-new hat customization (a highly requested addition from you all). Keep an eye out for its release and grab it when it goes live!

(PS. Check out our Instagram for a funny lil release trailer)

– The Chromatophore Games Team



Features:

Added a New Desert Map with 6 unique levels and it's very own rap!,

Added the Sun Element with a light and heavy spell,

Added the Light Element with a light and heavy spell,

Added sound effects,

Added symbols for equipped elements in the HUD,

Added tags for players of notice in the lobby menu (ie. Tournament Winner, Developer etc.),

Balancing Reworks:

Nerfed Vine light attack damage,

Nerfed Vine heavy attack damage,

Added Vine stun cooldown,

Buffed Magic heavy attack damage (PISS BEAM IS BACK),

Bug Fixes: