This week, we got a small performance and bugfix patch.
Full Changelog
Bug Fixes & Improvements
- Performance Improvements
- Fixed some npc issues, specifically in multiplayer
- Fixed train carriages sometimes not positioned correctly on it's wheels after spawning in until it started moving
- Fixed an issue where dispatcher offices would sometimes fail to unload, for example when going to the main menu while dispatching
- Trains on the yellow line can now also start from Founder's Square Platform 1 & 2 if the dispatcher sends a yellow line train there by accident
- Minor Bug Fixes & Improvements
Changed files in this update