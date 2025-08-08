 Skip to content
8 August 2025 Build 19522310 Edited 8 August 2025 – 03:59:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This week, we got a small performance and bugfix patch.

Full Changelog

Bug Fixes & Improvements

  • Performance Improvements
  • Fixed some npc issues, specifically in multiplayer
  • Fixed train carriages sometimes not positioned correctly on it's wheels after spawning in until it started moving
  • Fixed an issue where dispatcher offices would sometimes fail to unload, for example when going to the main menu while dispatching
  • Trains on the yellow line can now also start from Founder's Square Platform 1 & 2 if the dispatcher sends a yellow line train there by accident
  • Minor Bug Fixes & Improvements

Changed files in this update

