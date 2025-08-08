 Skip to content
8 August 2025 Build 19522143 Edited 8 August 2025 – 03:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added new velocity predictive landing trace
  • All movement stat oriented stuff + velocity trace is now tied to setting toggle
  • Disabled own player nameplate
  • Enabled distance field shadows + AO

