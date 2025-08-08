- Added refresh rate to resolution dropdown in settings.
- Fixed panel tabs in paint booth opening and closing properly.
- Fixed a graphical error at Amazonas.
- Fixed tracks reading the proper length being ran.
- Fixed all paint textures to export properly when creating new paint.
Update Notes v0.1.2
Update notes via Steam Community
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2389381
