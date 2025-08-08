 Skip to content
8 August 2025 Build 19522097 Edited 8 August 2025 – 03:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added refresh rate to resolution dropdown in settings.
  • Fixed panel tabs in paint booth opening and closing properly.
  • Fixed a graphical error at Amazonas.
  • Fixed tracks reading the proper length being ran.
  • Fixed all paint textures to export properly when creating new paint.

