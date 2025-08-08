In this update, we’ve focused on improving visual presentation, enhancing UI readability, adjusting combat convenience features, and strengthening sound design, along with several bug fixes.
[Main Improvements]
Story & Presentation
- Node names are now always displayed for improved readability.
- Changed text display to progress one line at a time.
- After choosing an option that grants a card or journal entry, the page will no longer automatically advance unless the “Next Page” button is pressed.
UI & Graphics
- Adjusted the alpha value of the blood effect on the right page during combat.
- Added separate “Return to Title” and “Exit Game” options to the menu.
- Changed “Save Tab” / “Load Tab” to “Save” / “Load” for consistency.
Sound
- Added ambient sounds and new sound effects.
- Removed unnecessary effect sound icons from appearing during playback.
[Bug Fixes]
- Fixed an issue where the “NEW” label appeared on choices even in previously visited nodes.
- Fixed an issue where the first temple battle incorrectly played as a tutorial battle.
- Fixed an issue where the demon would not appear in the final battle.
If you encounter any issues or have feedback while playing, please share them with us through our Discord community or Steam reviews.
Your feedback is a great help in making Return to even better.
Thank you!
Discord Community: https://discord.com/invite/z7puGh2pZc
Changed files in this update