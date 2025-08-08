Hey all,
Put in a few changes to the fighting mechanics, gameplay, UI and powerups.
The following changes have been added with today’s update:
- Balanced fighting more so its more based on skill not stats
- Removed variance in punch cooldown based on player stats, decreased the variance between min and max punch damage
- Added instructions for changing players to the warmup and pause screen controls
- Added boosting and hitting tips to the controls in warmups and pause screen
- Decreased the size of the giant faceoff controls icon
- Swapped the skate guards powerup with the octopus and set it up for both teams
- Enabled the rusty skates, fire and sniper powerups
- Fixed bug when hitting back from controller setup in the shinny series section that returned you to the main menu instead of shinny series screen
- Set the bottom of the screen net aimer to be seen through the net so it is easier to aim when shooting down
Thanks,
Chris
Founder-Game Developer
Treewood Games
