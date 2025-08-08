 Skip to content
8 August 2025 Build 19522066 Edited 8 August 2025 – 15:59:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Update 6 - August 8, 2025

Hey all,

Put in a few changes to the fighting mechanics, gameplay, UI and powerups.

The following changes have been added with today’s update:

  • Balanced fighting more so its more based on skill not stats
  • Removed variance in punch cooldown based on player stats, decreased the variance between min and max punch damage
  • Added instructions for changing players to the warmup and pause screen controls
  • Added boosting and hitting tips to the controls in warmups and pause screen
  • Decreased the size of the giant faceoff controls icon
  • Swapped the skate guards powerup with the octopus and set it up for both teams
  • Enabled the rusty skates, fire and sniper powerups
  • Fixed bug when hitting back from controller setup in the shinny series section that returned you to the main menu instead of shinny series screen
  • Set the bottom of the screen net aimer to be seen through the net so it is easier to aim when shooting down

Thanks,
Chris
Founder-Game Developer
Treewood Games

Changed files in this update

