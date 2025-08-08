Balanced fighting more so its more based on skill not stats



Removed variance in punch cooldown based on player stats, decreased the variance between min and max punch damage



Added instructions for changing players to the warmup and pause screen controls



Added boosting and hitting tips to the controls in warmups and pause screen



Decreased the size of the giant faceoff controls icon



Swapped the skate guards powerup with the octopus and set it up for both teams



Enabled the rusty skates, fire and sniper powerups



Fixed bug when hitting back from controller setup in the shinny series section that returned you to the main menu instead of shinny series screen



Set the bottom of the screen net aimer to be seen through the net so it is easier to aim when shooting down



Update 6 - August 8, 2025Hey all,Put in a few changes to the fighting mechanics, gameplay, UI and powerups.The following changes have been added with today’s update:Thanks,ChrisFounder-Game DeveloperTreewood Games