Summer’s heating up, and the Monke are feeling the burn.

Cooling solutions are in the works, but until then... stay cool - if you can.



Why not test your skills on the wild and wobbly obstacle pack for Monke Blocks?

Below Ground, we’ve got a situation. Something’s stirring inside the Reactor, and it’s not friendly...



👾 A new threat has appeared: The Summoner. It spawns eggs that hatch into swarms of pests. If you don’t act fast, you’ll be overrun.

Luckily, we’ve got some new tech to help. The Shield Device 🛡️ is rolling out. Use it to block some incoming attacks and keep you in the fight longer.



♻️ Got gear you’re not using? The Recycler is now online! Toss in your old tools and get some core energy back.

There is now a Health system 🟩🟩⬜ ❤️ because Well-being Drives Profitability! Take a hit, stay alive, fight back as long as your foe is small enough, some hit hard!



