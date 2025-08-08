 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Mafia: The Old Country Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Call of Duty® The First Descendant
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 August 2025 Build 19522022 Edited 8 August 2025 – 17:06:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Summer’s heating up, and the Monke are feeling the burn.
Cooling solutions are in the works, but until then... stay cool - if you can.

Why not test your skills on the wild and wobbly obstacle pack for Monke Blocks?
Below Ground, we’ve got a situation. Something’s stirring inside the Reactor, and it’s not friendly...

👾 A new threat has appeared: The Summoner. It spawns eggs that hatch into swarms of pests. If you don’t act fast, you’ll be overrun.
Luckily, we’ve got some new tech to help. The Shield Device 🛡️ is rolling out. Use it to block some incoming attacks and keep you in the fight longer.

♻️ Got gear you’re not using? The Recycler is now online! Toss in your old tools and get some core energy back.
There is now a Health system 🟩🟩⬜ ❤️ because Well-being Drives Profitability! Take a hit, stay alive, fight back as long as your foe is small enough, some hit hard!

Tell us what you think here: FEEDBACK 👈

React with 📣 in ⁠✨roles to get the @Announcement Ping role and stay in the loop! 🎉

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Gorilla Tag Content Depot 1533391
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link