4X Game Festival

Hello dear lords! Thank you so much for your support of the game over this long period.



My indie game will be participating in the 4X Game Festival hosted by Steam from August 11th to August 18th.

There will be relevant game discounts during this period. If you’ve been keeping an eye on my game recently, I suggest you wait a few more days.

This also gives me the final few days to conduct last-minute stability tests.

The game entered closed beta in February this year, and in July, we released a public update that replaced the old version—they can now be said to be completely different games.

The old classic version has been moved to Steam’s DEV branch. If you want to play the classic version, you can switch to it yourself.

However, the classic version does not have an English translation, while the remastered version has already added English support.



I’m extremely grateful to all the players who have been helping with testing during this time.

This is my first time participating in a Steam game festival, and I’m filled with excitement.



I hope you’ll enjoy my game! Please share your feedback, suggestions, or any dissatisfaction with the game in the Steam community—I will respond to each one and make corresponding adjustments to the game.



Thank you for your support!!

Since English is not my native language, all in-game translations have been done via AI. I hope this won't cause any inconvenience to players in English-speaking regions.

Here are some recent feature logs, and I hope there’s something that interests you