Greetings, Lords and Ladies.
This is the Game of Thrones: Kingsroad team.
A data patch is scheduled to address known issues within the game.
Please see below for more details.
☑️ Patch Schedule
🔹After August 7, 10:40 PM (PT)
▸ The patch schedule is subject to change.
☑️ Patch Devices
🔹 PC
🔹 Mobile (iOS)
☑️ Patch Details
🔹Fixed an issue where the game could crash in the PC environment.
🔹Fixed an issue where the side quest The Citadel’s Lost Giant cannot be progressed during the “Follow Ameline” step on iOS devices.
📌 Additional Notes
🔸 A game restart is required to download the patch data.
🔸 As the patch may involve a large amount of data, we recommend using a stable Wi-Fi connection when downloading.
🔸 You may continue to access and play the game without downloading the patch.
▸ However, we strongly recommend downloading the patch to ensure a more stable gameplay experience.
We will continue to do our utmost to provide you with an enjoyable experience in Game of Thrones: Kingsroad.
Thank you.
