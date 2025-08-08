Greetings, Lords and Ladies.

This is the Game of Thrones: Kingsroad team.

A data patch is scheduled to address known issues within the game.

Please see below for more details.

☑️ Patch Schedule

🔹After August 7, 10:40 PM (PT)

▸ The patch schedule is subject to change.

☑️ Patch Devices

🔹 PC

🔹 Mobile (iOS)

☑️ Patch Details

🔹Fixed an issue where the game could crash in the PC environment.

🔹Fixed an issue where the side quest The Citadel’s Lost Giant cannot be progressed during the “Follow Ameline” step on iOS devices.

📌 Additional Notes

🔸 A game restart is required to download the patch data.

🔸 As the patch may involve a large amount of data, we recommend using a stable Wi-Fi connection when downloading.

🔸 You may continue to access and play the game without downloading the patch.

▸ However, we strongly recommend downloading the patch to ensure a more stable gameplay experience.

We will continue to do our utmost to provide you with an enjoyable experience in Game of Thrones: Kingsroad.

Thank you.