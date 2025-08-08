We've just released a new version, adding New Game+: when starting a new game, you can now choose a previous save to carry over special attacks, gold, and other items.Several optimizations have been made to frame rate settings, training mode, and boss fight.
The full patchnote is listed below for your reference. If you encounter any issues or have feedback during gameplay, feel free to join our official Discord server. We'll respond and fix things as soon as possible.
V0.506 PATCHNOTE
[New Additions]
- New Game+ option is now available when starting a new game. This includes inheriting special attacks, gold, and items. A confirmation will appear when overwriting an existing save.
- New setting to cap maximum frame rate: 30 / 60 / 120 / Unlimited.
- New enemy types (Rocket Mob, Claw Mob, Motorcycle Mob) added to Training Mode.
- Stage switching now available in Training Mode.
[Adjustments]
- Boss fight adjusted: Bosses will no longer attack first after cutscenes.
- Spirit Mimic can now be activated in air.
- Combat style status is now stored in the save data and will persist across stage changes or game restarts.
[Fixes & Optimizations]
- Fixed a bug where BGM would still play during non-combat sequences in the Prologue even when BGM was disabled.
- Adjusted Tiger Style Spirit Dash: Wind Wheel Toss to avoid getting stuck against invisible walls.
- Performance improvements for Chapters 1 and 2.
