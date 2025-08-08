Are you sure you want to view these images?

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

The Succubus Update

New Succubus Capture Animation

We didn't want to spoil it here, so check it out in-game! We're experimenting with a new style where we include dialogue, let us know what you think.

New Graphics Profile System

I wanted to give players finer control over the game's graphics. So this has been a project of mine to change our graphics settings system. This means instead of selecting a graphics quality & that quality changing settings internally, the settings are now visible & you can select different presets or tune them manually. This brings with it shadow settings/controls.

Because this is a new save format, your anti-aliasing & texture quality settings will be reset back to the default.

This new system will allow us to more easily add new graphics settings in the future & allow the player to adjust whatever new controls we introduce.

Work In Progress: New Leveling System

I thought it would be fun to let everyone know before the update - Player leveling is deep in development! Player leveling is one of many big ideas we've had for the game but didn't have time to get in before now.

This new system will allow the player to gain experience from resource gathering and enemy slaying. This experience can then be spent on different upgrades/perks.

An example of this is one perk that will allow the player to increase their run duration +50% when fully upgraded.

The Full Update

New

Added new Succubus capture animation.

Added new graphics profile system & settings to the display settings.

You can now change raid frequency (including turning raids off) in the difficulty settings.

Starting a new game will now create a popup warning the player that it will erase their previous save.

Added map icons for portals.

New Buildable: Succubus Shrine.

Added a HUD icon next to the player's health that shows your total armor / defense.

Changes

Stairs now snap to the bottom of foundations.

Stairs now snap to the bottom of other stairs.

Stairs are now a lot more forgiving when placing them clipped inside of other objects (Such as the ground).

Walls now snap to the bottom of other walls.

Increased all arrows max stack in inventory (50 -> 100).

Experience camera now moves slower by default (To make positioning easier).

Experience camera no longer clips objects at short distances (Meaning you can now move the camera closer to objects).

Changed how experience poses are named (This is in preparation for a future update).

Fixes

Fixed companion visual creating a sleeping duplicate if you destroy a bed while the companion is in it.

Fixed trees respawning in your base if you built further off the ground above them. Trees will now check for obstacles along their entire height before respawning.

Fixed fire & poison effects not storing what object created them.

EDIT: Forgot to include 1 change in the original post.

You can now change raid frequency (including turning raids off) in the difficulty settings.

~Captain Cake

Join our 18+ Discord (Art, Updates, Chat)

Harem of Gods is out!

Get the full game now! (15% OFF)

Check out the demo!