Hey everyone!

Just a small update to fix some issues that have been raised from the launch.

Changes

Updated the position of carrying objects.

Bug Fixes

Fixed the very harsh pop-in in the warehouse.

Fixed being able to get cornered in some areas.

Fixed the lamp and wet floor signs colliding with the player.

Fixed fixing shirt racks and spills not starting the next task on night 6/7

Fixed certain objects after being placed disappearing on night 9/10

Fixed the phone sometimes ringing on Night 9/10

Fixed missing props for consistency on Night 9/10

Thanks to everyone that has provided feedback, and issues!

To report any bugs or issues please reach out through the Steam Discussion board, the Discord, or the website.

Chat soon!

Marty