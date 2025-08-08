 Skip to content
8 August 2025 Build 19521611 Edited 8 August 2025 – 04:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

Just a small update to fix some issues that have been raised from the launch.

Changes

  • Updated the position of carrying objects.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed the very harsh pop-in in the warehouse.

  • Fixed being able to get cornered in some areas.

  • Fixed the lamp and wet floor signs colliding with the player.

  • Fixed fixing shirt racks and spills not starting the next task on night 6/7

  • Fixed certain objects after being placed disappearing on night 9/10

  • Fixed the phone sometimes ringing on Night 9/10

  • Fixed missing props for consistency on Night 9/10

Thanks to everyone that has provided feedback, and issues!

To report any bugs or issues please reach out through the Steam Discussion board, the Discord, or the website.

Chat soon!

Marty

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 2468611
