8 August 2025 Build 19521491
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixed bug where entering a boat could reset all upgrades (tragic).
Fixed bug where volume levels set for VOIP would be reset after closing and opening the options menu.
Fixed bug where loading a save on the swamp map would not remove the boulders

Thanks!

Changed files in this update

