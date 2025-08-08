 Skip to content
8 August 2025 Build 19521428 Edited 8 August 2025 – 02:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey guys! Krayfishkarl here! I have a small patch update today! Details below!

Patch Notes

Gameplay

  • Made the pink crystal challenge at the Galactic Science Festival significantly easier.

  • Fixed an issue where the reward for completing all Kray Times could get prematurely unlocked.

Graphics

  • Adds support for several new resolutions, notably those for ultra-wide monitors.

  • UI now better adapts to resolutions bigger than 1920 x 1080.

  • Tweaked the appearance of the state of matter of timer to better stand out against the background.

  • Adjusted colors of various objects that represent water form.

  • Tweaked some player animations.

Menus

  • Backend changes to how extras are tracked in save data. (Dev note: The extras menu will likely reset itself after this update.)

  • Changed default Camera Sensitivity settings.

  • Rearranged Options menu.

Changed files in this update

savecancel Depot 1517561
  • Loading history…
