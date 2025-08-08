Hey guys! Krayfishkarl here! I have a small patch update today! Details below!
Patch Notes
Gameplay
Made the pink crystal challenge at the Galactic Science Festival significantly easier.
Fixed an issue where the reward for completing all Kray Times could get prematurely unlocked.
Graphics
Adds support for several new resolutions, notably those for ultra-wide monitors.
UI now better adapts to resolutions bigger than 1920 x 1080.
Tweaked the appearance of the state of matter of timer to better stand out against the background.
Adjusted colors of various objects that represent water form.
Tweaked some player animations.
Menus
Backend changes to how extras are tracked in save data. (Dev note: The extras menu will likely reset itself after this update.)
Changed default Camera Sensitivity settings.
Rearranged Options menu.
Changed files in this update