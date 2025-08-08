Hey guys! Krayfishkarl here! I have a small patch update today! Details below!

Fixed an issue where the reward for completing all Kray Times could get prematurely unlocked.

Made the pink crystal challenge at the Galactic Science Festival significantly easier.

Adds support for several new resolutions, notably those for ultra-wide monitors.

UI now better adapts to resolutions bigger than 1920 x 1080.

Tweaked the appearance of the state of matter of timer to better stand out against the background.

Adjusted colors of various objects that represent water form.