Hi folks!

In this update, we've added two new Talismans for Season 5 "Arcane Talisman" , as well as Hero-Exclusive Almighty Cores for \[Lyn] and \[Momo] in Season 2. Hope you like them!

---Gunfire Reborn Studio

Season

Season Gameplay

When you reach Season Level 30, two new Talismans can be unlocked

Resonance Talisman

For every 2 identical Power Gem to the left, trigger count +1 (max +2)

Assemble Talisman

Selecting only 1 Condition still works. For each Condition selected, -1s CD; For each unique type (by pattern), +1 Power Gem slot

Destiny Mechanism

The devices Datura, Hound, and Matrix now have Hero-Exclusive Almighty Cores for \[Lyn] and \[Momo]

Datura

Hero Core (Lyn):

When breaking Weak Spots, Datura spends 2 energy and applies 2 stacks of \[Storm] to the target

Hero Core (Momo):

Ink DMG has a 30% chance to apply 1 stack of \[Storm]. For every 30% extra Movement Speed, +10% trigger chance (max 100%)

Hound

Hero Core (Lyn):

When breaking Weak Spots, Hound spends 2x energy to attack the target 1 extra time. Hound DMG has 25% chance to inflict Unbalanced

Hero Core (Momo):

When Momo obtains Ink Shade, Hound also obtains Ink Shade bonus and a -50% energy Cost

Matrix

Hero Core (Lyn):

Bullets passing through barriers: +20% Critical DMG. For every 10 energy, main Weapon CritX +0.1x (max +3x)

Hero Core (Momo):

While barrier is active, -70% \[Drawing Come True] size, but releases 3 times in a row

Occult Scroll

Optimized the timing for modifying the Copper cap with \[Lucky Roulette]

\[Lucky Roulette]

Original effect:

Change the Max copper owned to 9876. When switching stages, change the highest digit of the copper to 1, and then randomly permute the digits

New effect:

After picking up Occult Scroll, Copper cap is set to 9876 from next stage. When switching stages, change the highest digit of the copper to 1, and then randomly permute the digits

\[Enhanced · Lucky Roulette]

Original effect:

Change the Max copper owned to 9876. When switching stages, change the smallest digit of the copper to 9, and then randomly permute the digits

New effect:

After picking up Occult Scroll, Copper cap is set to 9876 from next stage. When switching stages, change the smallest digit of the copper to 9, and then randomly permute the digits

Bug Fixes

Fixed multiple known issues in the game

Gunfire Reborn Official Website

Gunfire Reborn Mobile Official Website

Gunfire Reborn Twitter

Gunfire Reborn Discord

Gunfire Reborn Reddit

Gunfire Reborn Facebook

Gunfire Reborn YouTube