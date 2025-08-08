Fixed a bug where Lumber Huts caused incorrect food gain estimates display
Fixed Construct Clones consuming population/resources unintentionally
Fixed incorrect monster behaviors in Random Map Mode
Players who haven't cleared the game can now see new map entrances with requirements displayed
Patch v1.1.13
