8 August 2025 Build 19521328
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed a bug where Lumber Huts caused incorrect food gain estimates display

  • Fixed Construct Clones consuming population/resources unintentionally

  • Fixed incorrect monster behaviors in Random Map Mode

  • Players who haven't cleared the game can now see new map entrances with requirements displayed

Changed files in this update

