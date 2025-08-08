0.12.8.0

Additions:

- Clicking and holding the Start Raid selection box now has a dropdown for the raids you can attempt today.

- Clicking and holding the Sort/Filter buttons on the Hero Info and Item Storage now creates a dropdown for the options, as well.

- Hovering over heroes on various popups now shows the information that hovering over the sidebar would show. As a side effect, you can now also equip items on this popup as well.

- New Relic: Lucky Coin. Increases the money received from enemy drops by 20% per hero holding the relic. Gold Dust, Silver Dust, Refined Metal.

- The equivalent items to force an encounters for Bull Shark and Gladius have been added. These can be converted to furniture as well.

- Shark Bait -> Magic Dust, Bones. Summons the Bull Shark.

- Royal Standard -> Magic Dust, Red Slime, Gold Dust, Red Slime. Summons Gladius.

Other Changes:

- Recipes will no longer fully clear if the crafting popup is empty.

- The crafting recipe dropdown no longer fully fills out recipes. Also it is now slightly bigger, mainly for parity.

- The Merchant will no longer sell relics, besides the lucky coin.

- The Demolitionist now sells hand grenades.

- Sorting for item type now properly clumps the same item up.

- Missions have been rebalanced to fit the full release.

- Cramped-In-Castle: Now requires 500 guild reputation in the full version, and 400 in the demo.

- Big Top: Now requires $17500 in the demo and $25000 in the full version.

- Making Ends Meet: Removed, wasn't a particularly interesting challenge and wasn't balanced much. Replaced with "Stingy Towers".

- Stingy Towers: The guild's money is clamped based on the guild rating of the guild, and there will be a Clearance Friday holiday every week. Get to 3000 guild rating in the full version, or 1750 in the demo before April 1st.

Balance:

- Creating a Vial of Wisdom no longer requires an intermediate workshop.

- Slightly tweaked the guild rent calculation. Number of rooms is now penalized softer, and number of furniture items harder.

- Slightly tweaked the guild rating calculation. Previously, every room would eventually cap how much they can impact this, the cap has been raised.

Bug Fixes:

- Fixed some strange interactions with the crafting popup's new design.

- Fixed being able to create glitched "Invalid Recipe" items.

- Fixed some text mismatching.

- The Rating value for furniture wasn't working properly.