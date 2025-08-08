Our game "Victim 10 PM" was released about 15 days ago. Thank you for all the positive feedback — and of course, the negative as well. Considering this was our first released game, the response has been overwhelmingly encouraging. Every single comment means a lot to us.
We’ve just released a quick update. You can find the patch notes below.
We hope you’ll enjoy the game even more in its current form. Thank you for everything!
Update Notes:
Lighting atmosphere has been enhanced
New sound effects have been added
Particle elements were added to enrich the atmosphere
Rain has been added to the outdoor area
Some players reported that textures on certain objects were loading only when approached — this issue has been fixed
Various graphical and performance improvements have been made
Changed files in this update