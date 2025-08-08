Our game "Victim 10 PM" was released about 15 days ago. Thank you for all the positive feedback — and of course, the negative as well. Considering this was our first released game, the response has been overwhelmingly encouraging. Every single comment means a lot to us.

We’ve just released a quick update. You can find the patch notes below.

We hope you’ll enjoy the game even more in its current form. Thank you for everything!

Update Notes: