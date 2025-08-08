- Changed the controller glyphs for Xbox and PlayStation control layouts. Enemies that require multiple button presses to shoot now show LB and RB on Xbox, and L1 and R1 on PlayStation. These used to say L and R for all layouts.
- Fixed a bug with the options button glyph not showing up properly in the tutorial when selecting languages other than english.
- Fixed a bug where the mouse cursor would remain on screen even if you were playing with gamepad controls. This was especially annoying on Steam Deck, imo.
Patch 1.2.9
Little bug fixes. Little changes.
