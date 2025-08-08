 Skip to content
8 August 2025 Build 19521103 Edited 8 August 2025 – 00:59:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Little bug fixes. Little changes.

  • Changed the controller glyphs for Xbox and PlayStation control layouts. Enemies that require multiple button presses to shoot now show LB and RB on Xbox, and L1 and R1 on PlayStation. These used to say L and R for all layouts.
  • Fixed a bug with the options button glyph not showing up properly in the tutorial when selecting languages other than english.
  • Fixed a bug where the mouse cursor would remain on screen even if you were playing with gamepad controls. This was especially annoying on Steam Deck, imo.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2536651
