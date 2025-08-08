Hello everyone,

Over the past few days, we've seen extensive discussion about the latest meeting revamp. Your thoughtful feedback, passionate discussions, and creative suggestions haven't gone unnoticed. At Gaggle Studios, community input has always been the cornerstone of our development philosophy.

Immediate Changes

We're thrilled to announce that we've already implemented several changes based directly on your feedback:

Reverted Player Position: Players now stand within their player banner, similar to how they were before the revamp.

Corpse Found: Reduced the amount of caution tape placed on reported corpses. Corresponding with the Reporter's Megaphone.

Default Player Banners: Players without banners are assigned a blank banner based on the theme of the map rather than based off the players colour.

"Hide Vote Banners" Setting: Shows all players with default player banners.

X Marks the Spot (less): X indicating dead players has been darkened and made smaller.

No more ghosts: Reverted back to dead players being greyed out with a red X. This is to preserve outfits to help identify someone you may have encountered during the round.

Voted... Check!: Repositioned and enhanced the checkmark indicating player has voted over the player banner for quickly identifying who voted and who hasn't.

Bug Fixes and Optimizations:

Fixed: Issues surrounding Jungle Temple and the calling of meetings.

Fixed: Spy misidentifying Mimic as a Duck. If the Spy uses their ability on the Mimic, the Mimic will be identified as a Mimic in the next meeting to the Spy.

Fixed: Serial Killer target arrow. Serial Killer's target arrow no longer disappear during a (Pelican/Falcon) hunt.

Why This Matters

Goose Goose Duck is built off the community that has helped shape it to what it is today. Our goal is to make Goose Goose Duck enjoyable for experienced players while also being inviting to newer players. Your feedback helps us strike that perfect balance, and we're committed to continuing this iterative process together.

Thank You!

Your passion for our game drives us to constantly improve. This community continues to amaze us with its creativity, thoughtfulness, and dedication. We're listening, we're implementing, and we're excited for what comes next.

Keep the feedback coming!

— The Gaggle Studios Team



Join our Discord to engage with the community and to continue the conversation!