Improvements and Additions
Food stands are now persistent through restarts
Credits gained from paystations are now persistent through restarts
Owners/Managers of a shop may now send credits to their ATM for paycheck redemption and collection at any time post-transaction
Added many more food stands to Nightmare
Banker Anamnecyte cost adjusted: 6 -> 3
Buffed food created/cooked by players
Fixed Casino property name
Readded Casino paystation
Adjusted Dealer/Banker Night Market discount: 10% -> 25%
To end off, a message from our C.M:
"We've listened to the polls, and we're going to be making changes in our dev-ops.
Small updates will be released over-time instead of lumping them in with major updates. Stay tuned. The stove is still on, we are indeed cooking. Give us time. To add to that, the dealer rework is NOT complete. We have some awesome systems (shoutout to Tarandus) coming to fates which are going to change the flow of gameplay. The ideas from our community have been astonishing, and we will be adopting some of them into our internal discussions. I want to take a minute to thank everyone for their immense feedback, constructive criticism is how we grow. Going forward, we will be changing up Aneurism IV. Certain buffs/debuffs or changes of systems will be considered game-wide events, and will be published to 🚨︱consul-transmissions within the Discord and in change-logs to keep things interesting. This could be anything from food shortages, to economical depressions. Since moderating a community is not all that I want to do, I'm going to be more engaged in your Prole lives, whether for better, or for worse. Thank you for your continuing patience, we look forward to sharing more as time goes on, including some exciting news about neutral fates soon to join your experience in Aneurism IV." - A.C
Changed files in this update