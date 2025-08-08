2025/08/08
Fix : Stage 6-5
Fix : Stage 7-4
Fixed a fatal error that caused the game to crash at the start of stage 6-5.
Fixed an error in stage 7-4 where monsters would not jump even if they stepped on a jump pad.
ステージ6-5開始時にゲームがクラッシュする致命的なバグを修正
ステージ7-4にて、モンスターがジャンプ台を踏んでもジャンプしないバグを修正
BugFix
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Tackle Girl Content Depot 1676441
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update