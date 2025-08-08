 Skip to content
8 August 2025 Build 19520972 Edited 8 August 2025 – 11:39:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
2025/08/08

Fix : Stage 6-5
Fix : Stage 7-4

Fixed a fatal error that caused the game to crash at the start of stage 6-5.
Fixed an error in stage 7-4 where monsters would not jump even if they stepped on a jump pad.

ステージ6-5開始時にゲームがクラッシュする致命的なバグを修正
ステージ7-4にて、モンスターがジャンプ台を踏んでもジャンプしないバグを修正

Changed files in this update

Windows Tackle Girl Content Depot 1676441
