2025/08/08



Fix : Stage 6-5

Fix : Stage 7-4



Fixed a fatal error that caused the game to crash at the start of stage 6-5.

Fixed an error in stage 7-4 where monsters would not jump even if they stepped on a jump pad.



ステージ6-5開始時にゲームがクラッシュする致命的なバグを修正

ステージ7-4にて、モンスターがジャンプ台を踏んでもジャンプしないバグを修正