8 August 2025 Build 19520786 Edited 8 August 2025 – 01:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Servers will be down momentarily

Some Neuro-Link/Hacker balancing / polish (not final, will be expanded in future. Still maybe some issues)
- Neuro-Hackers Neuro-Link immunity only applies while not scanning (to allow for 'counter hacking')
- Neuro-Link devices can hit a maximum of 6 detected targets by default.
- For now, to show which detected targets will be hit by Neuro-Link, the Shell icon will be a different colour.
- Neuro-Hacker use while scanning now has a charge up time with progress bar and will only target detected enemies (not visible, undetected enemies).
- Neuro-Hacker cooldown reduction per enemy from 10 > 5%.
- Players with incoming scan based Neuro-Links will get a warning on HUD.
- Advanced recon reduces Neuro-Link detections by 1.
- Counter Intelligence reduces Neuro-Link detections by 2.
- Combust damage cap back to 100 (original Dragon value before device went in).

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 1872911
  • Loading history…
