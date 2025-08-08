🔧 Patch Note — Text Help Update
While I’m preparing the Steam page for my next game... I’m still working on Emergency Exit updates.
Today (or yesterday, if you live in the future — unless you exist in another plane of reality where time is meaningless, in which case this sentence is unnecessarily long), here comes the text help update!
📘 The help screen for the operator in the control room now appears automatically after the computer boots.
I noticed this during a stream, and I also read it in a comment: the help was there, but not prominent enough.
➡️ That’s now fixed. You can't miss it. And of course, once closed, you can always access it later.
I also took the opportunity to make the text more readable. Your eyes are welcome.
Enjoy the game, have a great summer, and see you soon!
Romain
